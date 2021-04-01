Help Me Get My RMS Fixed Right the First Time

Okay, so Blue Devil rear main sealer didn't work this time and I'll be dropping the transmission.

Here are some of the details:
Manual transmission
The car has just under 63k miles
According to the original owner and the short-term previous owner, it still has the original clutch.

I'll need the following:
rear main seal
thread sealer

Questions:
fresh clutch?
new flywheel?
any other parts that should be replaced while I'm down there?


This car has an authentic 63k miles, but it lived most of its life outside, on Long Island, New York and Central/Southern Texas. I'm seeing that while the miles are low, many rubber and vinyl bits are worse for the wear.

So, if there's more for me to replace while I have the transmission out, I'd like to hear it. Thanks!
 

