Description Of Car and A Hello : Hello First of all Hope all is Well and Safe, Its been a Different One this past year and half ! My name is Jeremy and I have Been Here a lot, However I'm now in a need of some help with my 1990 5.0 mustang 5 speed ! With all the Excellent information here, With wiring I just honestly not sure where to start , and so I figured its time to Say Hello and Hopefully let some of these Mustang Gurus Assist me as I'm now lost ! So it all started in the midst of the pandemic as I was bored and decided to accomplish some body work and pain my Car as well as move the battery to to the hatch and clean up under the hood, and that lead to where im at now running pig rich, so much that in my garage she'll burn your eyes, and doesnt sound right. again car is a 1990 original 5 speed still a 5 speed, I installed Trick Flow 11R heads, scorpion 1.6 Roller Rockers, anderson N41 Cam, BBk throttle body , and Mass air calibrated for 24 lb injectors and of course 24 lb injectors. Car is tuned with a Quarterhorse on a C3w1 computer which I believe is for an automatic car , But car ran Excellent all the way until recently I mentioned .

The Issues I'm Facing : So Honestly I believe May be a couple issues and have a couple questions, but the wiring I believe is main culprit for this running Pig rich and rough , almost as if it sounds slightly out of time, but I havent changed any timing or tune also to mention since My laptop is currently down and I have no way to access the the Quarterhorse . Im also getting the code 67 that wont allow me to pull all codes, and hoping its again all to do with the wiring im not sure about and will include pictures down below if anyone can help identify please help me ? I know this is long but I also wanted to inform what the car is as i know when it comes to wiring theres lots of different harnesses. Sorry If i missed something , however I want to get this posted as soon as possible as I dont want to be guessing when it comes to wiring ! So most this is in the orinal battery area by solenoid and grounds of battery and I believe may be part of 1 or the other just not 100 % sure. So 1st I have 3 nearly identical black wires/green tracer and i have two of the 3 grounded but im not for sure (pic below ) , then I have three more black wires ( 1 of the 3 possibly purple or blue) and has a white/pink appearing to be factory spliced in to that , someone has ran to a single white wire. 3rd unknown wire I think is dark blue again all these wires are in the same general location , however I know there were wires i have found since purchasing the car that were just left clipped as I think the owner before the previous owner, decided to sell the car in a hurry and not sure exactly what all he did, but car needed alot of help when i purchased it , thats a even longer story and this is already to long, so again hello, Please , and Thanks !!! Here are pictures