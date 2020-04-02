HELP ME OR I"LL QUIT!

Okay,

I'm about to buy some exhaust parts for my 88 Foxbody.

I plan on getting Cut off valves to keep her as quiet as she could be around town, but once some douche rolls up in a Honda with a Fart cannon and revs..

I'll simply pull a cord and let this beast ROAR!

I'm going to turbo her one day and want to buy towards the build and not for temporary purposes.

I'm also going for a quick circuit type build with decent top speed (hence the IRS swap I'm planning on doing...)

So, what parts should I buy?

---> H-Pipe OR X-pipe
---> Shorties OR Long Tube
---> 2 1/2 OR 3


If you can also add the "WHY" as well, That will be AWESOME!

Thank you!

PS... I have nothing to do due to this virus crap....SIGH

So, I'm buying stuff...
 

