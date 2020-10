Help me price my car to sell

1995 mustang gt

Mods include:

1" phenolic spacer

Trickflow street heat intake

Trickflow twisted wedge heads

Trickflow stage 2 cam

Trickflow 7.8 pushrods

Trickflow 1.6 stud mount roller rockers

Trickflow lifters

Powerdyne supercharger w/2.7 pulley

Chrome bypass diverter valve

Chrome valve covers

SVE radiator

52lb shelby gt500 injectors w/adapters

Kirban adjustable fuel regulator

1 5/8 ported headers

Jegs 2.5 ORH pipe w/flow master super 10s

75mm bbk TB

80mm pmas slot style MAF

Comp cam double roller timing set

Powerband racing balancer

AOD with shift kit

8.8 rear with 3.73s

AEM AFR gauge

Roush boost gauge

SVE fuel pressure gauge

Jegs oil pressure gauge

Braided stainless fuel lines

NEW:

Water pump

Timing cover

Distributor

Ignition coil

Therm housing

Radiator hoses

Plugs

Wires

Jegs oil catch can

These are some of the items in sure I'm forgetting some but should be enough for some good estimates. Thanks