Help me track the previous owners.

This is the before and after pics of my 65 Mustang Coupe 289 Automatic. The after pic was taken early last year. The before pic was taken by an unknown previous owner prior 2010.or you possibly know who owned the car, Please contact me. I am trying to trace the history and hit a stone wall prior 2010. The car came from Arkansas previously. I have a good history after 2010 but would really like to finish the scrap book.I greatly appreciate any leads or possible information on the car. VIN 5R07C207522 original color was Wimbledon WhiteDana Wood