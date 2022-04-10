Help me track the previous owners.

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
72
9
18
71
Bradenton Fl 34212
This is the before and after pics of my 65 Mustang Coupe 289 Automatic. The after pic was taken early last year. The before pic was taken by an unknown previous owner prior 2010.
If the before picture looks familiar or you possibly know who owned the car, Please contact me. I am trying to trace the history and hit a stone wall prior 2010. The car came from Arkansas previously. I have a good history after 2010 but would really like to finish the scrap book.
I greatly appreciate any leads or possible information on the car. VIN 5R07C207522 original color was Wimbledon White
Dana Wood
[email protected]
 

Attachments

  • aaaaaaaaaa.jpg
    aaaaaaaaaa.jpg
    572.9 KB · Views: 1
  • bbbbbbbbbb.JPG
    bbbbbbbbbb.JPG
    568.4 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Woody3882
65 Mustang coupe, Wimbleton white history, resto started in Ark. 2000-2010
Replies
0
Views
226
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
Woody3882
Did you start the restoration in Arkansas of a 1965 Mustang coupe and sold it in May of 2014
Replies
0
Views
838
Regional Forums and Event Information
Woody3882
Woody3882
A
Electrical Help Me, Help My Fox ! 1990 Wiring Assistance please ?
Replies
3
Views
349
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
Halford4491
New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio
Replies
5
Views
533
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
R
Can someone tell me Approximate Build date from Vin production # on my 1966 2+2?
Replies
9
Views
616
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Realmongo
Realmongo
Top Bottom