Help me with a 347 set up

racrskid
New Member
- Apr 27, 2021
-
-
-
-
hi guys, i want to build a stock block 347 thats around 400hp to the wheels. my plans are to get AFR 185s but i dont know what i should get 58cc or 70cc? i have 1.6 rockers, i dont know what cam to get with this set up tho, i want to get the trick flow intake manifold r-series, 36lbs injectors, i have a 75mm throttle body. i have the block and pistons already. also what MAF is recommended? please help i would really appreciate it, thanks