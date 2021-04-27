Help me with a 347 set up

R

racrskid

New Member
Apr 27, 2021
1
0
0
26
city of industry
hi guys, i want to build a stock block 347 thats around 400hp to the wheels. my plans are to get AFR 185s but i dont know what i should get 58cc or 70cc? i have 1.6 rockers, i dont know what cam to get with this set up tho, i want to get the trick flow intake manifold r-series, 36lbs injectors, i have a 75mm throttle body. i have the block and pistons already. also what MAF is recommended? please help i would really appreciate it, thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,734
1,424
214
41
Acworth, GA
racrskid said:
hi guys, i want to build a stock block 347 thats around 400hp to the wheels. my plans are to get AFR 185s but i dont know what i should get 58cc or 70cc? i have 1.6 rockers, i dont know what cam to get with this set up tho, i want to get the trick flow intake manifold r-series, 36lbs injectors, i have a 75mm throttle body. i have the block and pistons already. also what MAF is recommended? please help i would really appreciate it, thanks
Click to expand...

You are on the right track. AFR 185s will probably get you to 400hp to the wheels, but Trick Flow 11R heads definitely will. That's something to consider. Definitely go for the smaller combustion chamber and a flat top piston. You really want to be at around 11:1 static compression ratio. You can call Comp Cams for a good recommendation on a cam. They have enough off the shelf grinds to get you in the ball park. If you want a custom cam from FTI or something, then go for it. I think everyone went back to the Pro-M MAF last time I checked. PMAS works fine too.

Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BKM48198
Engine 347 questions
Replies
10
Views
227
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
revhead347
revhead347
j753303
it runs!
Replies
1
Views
303
Digital Self-tuning Forum
90sickfox
90sickfox
K
valve clearance with head re surfacing
Replies
1
Views
79
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rcdgl
R
D
94 cobra installing x303 cam Need Help Gramps helping Grandson street cred at stake
Replies
4
Views
112
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
347 Stroker Carb Query
Replies
1
Views
309
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom