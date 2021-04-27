Help me with a 347 set up

racrskid said: hi guys, i want to build a stock block 347 thats around 400hp to the wheels. my plans are to get AFR 185s but i dont know what i should get 58cc or 70cc? i have 1.6 rockers, i dont know what cam to get with this set up tho, i want to get the trick flow intake manifold r-series, 36lbs injectors, i have a 75mm throttle body. i have the block and pistons already. also what MAF is recommended? please help i would really appreciate it, thanks Click to expand...

You are on the right track. AFR 185s will probably get you to 400hp to the wheels, but Trick Flow 11R heads definitely will. That's something to consider. Definitely go for the smaller combustion chamber and a flat top piston. You really want to be at around 11:1 static compression ratio. You can call Comp Cams for a good recommendation on a cam. They have enough off the shelf grinds to get you in the ball park. If you want a custom cam from FTI or something, then go for it. I think everyone went back to the Pro-M MAF last time I checked. PMAS works fine too.Kurt