Help me with wheel size change

I am in the process of building a custom 1967 coupe with a 289 HP for power.
I have been told that I need to go with 15 inch wheels due to larger wheel selections as well as tires being more easily available. I'm really wanting to go with 60's on the back and 70's on the front. I have been told that tires rubbing the fenders can be avoided with proper wheel back spacing.
Can you guys please tell me what I need?
Thank all of you in advance!
Chuck
 

One thing I failed to mention on this post....
The front has disc brakes, the rear had drum...
Thanks!
Chuck
 
