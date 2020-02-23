HELP! Nasty Grinding noise coming from center of the engine/ Mustang 06 v6

Hey, I recently started hearing this really bad grinding noise in the engine bay after I replaced the brake rotor and pads.

It usually starts when i start the car on. Then quiets down when you let the engine run for a couple minutes. After that it will only sound when I accelerate to 1000 rpms. I have not drove it while that noise is there.

Prior to that I had the car sitting for about 4 months.

(Also I tried uploading a video on here but it would not let me. Is there another way of showing you guys?) I'm no mechanic, I only know the basics of a car but am trying to learn.

Hopefully it won't be to expensive I've already had to fix so many parts. Reconsidering just selling it.

Sorry if this isn't where I was supposed to post the thread just trying to find a solution

Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated thanks!