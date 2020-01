I have a 1992 4 cylinder coupe and I also have a 1988 convertible 5.0 for a donor car. Can I use the engine harness of the 88 to swap over to the 4 cylinder with the EFI Source microsquirt. I know that I couldn't use it if I was using a A9L with swapping everything out. I don't want to pull the dash and body harness. I will be using a raspberry pi dash for the cluster.