Help Needed! 1994 Gt Car May Or May Not Bottom Out And Refuse Fuel.

I have a 1994 Mustang GT that we traded a 98 f150 for. The car needed some work and had a surging idle and miss. The idle used to surge from 600 to 1000 and ran like sh*t. Since then we have cleaned and replaced the IAC valve, checked the plugs, plug wires, coil, and MAF. We then went to the throttle body, idled the car up to 950 at idle and it ran like a dream for a while. We then decided to get the emissions passed and it failed ginormously. Reading a 1245 on the carbon readings. On the way back to the drawing board the car started missing, refused to take fuel, and died. After repeatedly stepping on the throttle trying to leave a parking lot car finally took fuel and got home. Started up a few minutes ago and it ran like before with a slight miss in low RPM. I'm lost and looking for any sort of salvation.

Could it be clogged Cats?

EGR?

Fuel pump, filter, or lines?

Electrical, plugs, wires, distributor?

Ghosts?



Any help would be super appreciated.

Sorry for the long post.