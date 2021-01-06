Engine Help needed: Idle issue

Mystang66

Mystang66

Member
Jul 23, 2011
46
5
19
Minneapolis, MN
Still having problem with my idle. The car is idling at 2K when warm. I checked the vacuum with a gauge and it is floating between 18 & 19. I’ve sprayed starting fluid around the intake and carb with no effect. If I pull the vacuum advance on the distributor, the engine revs higher. The distributor can’t be adjusted enough to reduce idle enough. Distributor was set at TDC to begin with. Starts right up and runs fine other than the idle issue.

Engine specs: recent rebuild. 1985 302 HO, mild cam, HEI distributor, Holley 4160 carb, headers.
 

7991LXnSHO

Are you trying to set idle speed with the distributor? That’s not how carbureted engines are supposed to work.

How your idle speed goes up when a vac line is open tells me your mixture screws are probably not set right, or the floats are too high and letting extra gas in.

What model of 4160 is it? The numbers should be on the choke horn. With that info, we should be able to tell you how many turns the mixture screws start out at. Then you can get it fine adjusted at proper idle speed with the vacuum gauge. It also sounds like the idle speed screw or the high idle speed screw are too tight.

Please set the ignition timing with the vac line off of the advance and plugged. By 2000 rpm, the mechanical advance should have started, so you will need to check timing again after the carb is running better.
 
General karthief

There are a lot of moving parts when using a carb,
Set timing 10*-12*- 14* wherever it likes, I set it to achieve the highest vacuum reading,
Turn the idle screw till it does not touch the lever, then turn it back till it touches the lever then another quarter turn
Make sure the choke is open and the choke lever with the adjust ment screw is not engaged
This is the starting point I used when starting with a carb of unknown condition.
One thing that can cause a carb to idle high is a misadjusted choke and/or kick up lever.
Most carb manufacturer have a 'tuning guide'.
 
