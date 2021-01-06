Are you trying to set idle speed with the distributor? That’s not how carbureted engines are supposed to work.



How your idle speed goes up when a vac line is open tells me your mixture screws are probably not set right, or the floats are too high and letting extra gas in.



What model of 4160 is it? The numbers should be on the choke horn. With that info, we should be able to tell you how many turns the mixture screws start out at. Then you can get it fine adjusted at proper idle speed with the vacuum gauge. It also sounds like the idle speed screw or the high idle speed screw are too tight.



Please set the ignition timing with the vac line off of the advance and plugged. By 2000 rpm, the mechanical advance should have started, so you will need to check timing again after the carb is running better.