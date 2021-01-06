Mystang66
Still having problem with my idle. The car is idling at 2K when warm. I checked the vacuum with a gauge and it is floating between 18 & 19. I’ve sprayed starting fluid around the intake and carb with no effect. If I pull the vacuum advance on the distributor, the engine revs higher. The distributor can’t be adjusted enough to reduce idle enough. Distributor was set at TDC to begin with. Starts right up and runs fine other than the idle issue.
Engine specs: recent rebuild. 1985 302 HO, mild cam, HEI distributor, Holley 4160 carb, headers.
