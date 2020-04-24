Help Needed To Identify Wiring Component On Hanger At Fuel Pump

Im trying to help someone id a component thats connected to their fuel pump hanger in a 94 Mustang GT.Ive searched for hours and still haven't come up with one image that appears like the one below.Not sure if its an item that came factory on the car or possibly aftermarket?? Does anyone with a 94-95 model recognize this item and if so,what is it and can it be deleted?? He said it wasnt connected to anything so it must not be too important. Thanks for helping.