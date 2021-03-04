Help needed with '69 Mach 1 Pedal Ratio

I have a '69 Mach 1. Originally it came with power brakes. I've add a Heidts IRS with 10" disks in back and Wilwood 14" 6-piston disks in front. I now need to buy a non-power master brake cylinder. I can't do that until I know the bore size. To figure that out, I need to know the pedal ratio. I know the pivot point to center foot pad is 10". Doe anyone know center of the pivot point to the center of the push point for the master cylinder? For an original '69 Mach 1, It's 2" for non power brakes but I think it might be 5" for power brake from some research I've been doing. Can anyone confirm?