Help needed with '69 Mach 1 Pedal Ratio

Mach1Madness

Mach1Madness

Member
Sep 16, 2019
3
1
13
Phoenix, AZ
I have a '69 Mach 1. Originally it came with power brakes. I've add a Heidts IRS with 10" disks in back and Wilwood 14" 6-piston disks in front. I now need to buy a non-power master brake cylinder. I can't do that until I know the bore size. To figure that out, I need to know the pedal ratio. I know the pivot point to center foot pad is 10". Doe anyone know center of the pivot point to the center of the push point for the master cylinder? For an original '69 Mach 1, It's 2" for non power brakes but I think it might be 5" for power brake from some research I've been doing. Can anyone confirm?
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Brake free play issue after installing CSRP front disc power brake conversion kit on 1965 Mustang
Replies
5
Views
354
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
R
Early Mach 1 without lettering on trunk decal?
Replies
0
Views
139
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
red_mach1
R
HotFox
Pedal geometry on a Fox
Replies
5
Views
655
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HotFox
HotFox
1
Engine Number Stamp on 351 - 1972 Mustang Mach 1
Replies
0
Views
253
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
1972Mach1
1
MRaburn
Brakes Front brakes heating up, pressurizing fluid, pedal stays up
Replies
137
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom