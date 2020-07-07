Help needed

Hello fellow foxbody owners, so I need to some help and answers. Recently purchased a coupe that has a fresh paint and perfect interior so obviously I gotta do a coyote swap lol so I purchased a junkyard 2013 5.0 this past week and have already purchased a couple things. Bought a 13 gt intake and my first question is will 302 boss camshafts fit this engine and heads? Gonna be tuned at the end of this build anyways. Second questions, would you guys recommend the ford wiring pack of the Holley? Which is better and what are the advantages of each?