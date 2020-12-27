Help needed

Trying to get car to run. New ignition module, New starter solenoid, New pip, cap, ignition switch. Sprayed starting fluid in and it backfired but wouldn't start. Anyone got any ideas? Was told the ecm might be bad?
Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...