HELP! New fox owner power question

Hey guys! First post hereThis story is a bit of a doozy, my father and I purchased a fox about 4 years ago. Meant to be a father son project that never actually happened. The car sat in their back yard, I purchased a house and my girlfriend and I decided to offer some money for the car. He accepted and we had it dropped off.the previous owner claimed about 400 whp, which I don’t believe. The brake is seized so I can’t really get a butt dyno idea yet. But I’ve been compiling a list of parts in my brain, and want to hear your guys opinions.89 original 4cyl auto notch-84 carbed 5.0 swap “messer performance Engines”-Holley quick fuel 650 or 750 carb (can’t find any identifying factors-edelbrock performer Rpm intake mani-all star carb spacer-unknown cam*-iron heads**-bbk longtubes-msd dizzy and street fire coil-tubular k and a arms-flaming river manual steering rack-Mad dog coilovers*mild cam, a little lope at idle. Is there any way to simply check what cam it has? No contact with previous owner**iron head, don’t know if their ported or what. Called messer performance and he said he doesn’t remember the car (engine was in a different car originally)does this sound like it could be anywhere near 400? Even 400 crank? And do you guys think this baby was a good deal for $2000?? Paint is, interior had mice in it so we pulled out the dash, Going ultra light with this one