HELP! New fox owner power question

Ramennoodles77
New Member
-
- Jul 17, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 26
Hey guys! First post here
This story is a bit of a doozy, my father and I purchased a fox about 4 years ago. Meant to be a father son project that never actually happened. The car sat in their back yard, I purchased a house and my girlfriend and I decided to offer some money for the car. He accepted and we had it dropped off.
the previous owner claimed about 400 whp, which I don’t believe. The brake is seized so I can’t really get a butt dyno idea yet. But I’ve been compiling a list of parts in my brain, and want to hear your guys opinions.
89 original 4cyl auto notch
-84 carbed 5.0 swap “messer performance Engines”
-Holley quick fuel 650 or 750 carb (can’t find any identifying factors
-edelbrock performer Rpm intake mani
-all star carb spacer
-unknown cam*
-iron heads**
-bbk longtubes
-msd dizzy and street fire coil
-tubular k and a arms
-flaming river manual steering rack
-Mad dog coilovers
*mild cam, a little lope at idle. Is there any way to simply check what cam it has? No contact with previous owner
**iron head, don’t know if their ported or what. Called messer performance and he said he doesn’t remember the car (engine was in a different car originally)
does this sound like it could be anywhere near 400? Even 400 crank? And do you guys think this baby was a good deal for $2000?? Paint is , interior had mice in it so we pulled out the dash, Going ultra light with this one
This story is a bit of a doozy, my father and I purchased a fox about 4 years ago. Meant to be a father son project that never actually happened. The car sat in their back yard, I purchased a house and my girlfriend and I decided to offer some money for the car. He accepted and we had it dropped off.
the previous owner claimed about 400 whp, which I don’t believe. The brake is seized so I can’t really get a butt dyno idea yet. But I’ve been compiling a list of parts in my brain, and want to hear your guys opinions.
89 original 4cyl auto notch
-84 carbed 5.0 swap “messer performance Engines”
-Holley quick fuel 650 or 750 carb (can’t find any identifying factors
-edelbrock performer Rpm intake mani
-all star carb spacer
-unknown cam*
-iron heads**
-bbk longtubes
-msd dizzy and street fire coil
-tubular k and a arms
-flaming river manual steering rack
-Mad dog coilovers
*mild cam, a little lope at idle. Is there any way to simply check what cam it has? No contact with previous owner
**iron head, don’t know if their ported or what. Called messer performance and he said he doesn’t remember the car (engine was in a different car originally)
does this sound like it could be anywhere near 400? Even 400 crank? And do you guys think this baby was a good deal for $2000?? Paint is , interior had mice in it so we pulled out the dash, Going ultra light with this one