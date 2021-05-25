Help: No Brake Lights / Hazards / Turn Signals

In January I purchased a 1996 Cobra that needed some work. Recently I took it for a drive and realized I have no turn signals, hazards, and brake lights (third brake like is out too.)



I checked fuses with visual inspection and multimeter and none had issues. I replaced relay and nothing, neither relay clicks when turn signal applied. I then replaced MFS and still nothing… could they brake switch be the issue?



I did find a Viper alarm system tucked down to the left of the driver footwell. Since the problem already existed I went ahead and removed it.



Really frustrated as wiring is not my wheel house and just want to be able to drive my car.