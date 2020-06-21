Help out a newb...

B

Beast280

New Member
Jun 21, 2020
2
0
0
43
USA
Ok guys. Got a lot of questions and hope you guys will help out. Not trying to spend days using search bar. Would appreciate real experience answers. Wanting to take my 2002 GT to 450+rwhp. Looking to do a mammoth kenne bell supercharger. TIA.

What will I need to do for best results.?? My version of best results are how to make the most power and be a reliable daily driver.
 

