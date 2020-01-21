HELP please 2000 mustang Gt

T

Hello so I posted a while back and I decided to turbo my 4.6 2v with supporting mods and pushed around 420 Whp and now the motor is fried :( so I just bought another 2v motor with 84k miles I have sold some of the supporting mods like Bbk air intake, throttle body Etc. this build I want to focus on getting the internals right before putting and tuning my on3 70mm turbo, so the plan is forged pistons stage 2 Comp cams, Manley rods , and bearings. Does this look good? Should I go through with it ? Or should I add on more parts also what kind of forged pistons should I go with?, any help is greatly appreciated thanks :))
 

