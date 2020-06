I have a 2005 Ford mustang v6. My A/C blows only hot air. Took it to a shop and they told me to go buy freon. So I just bought 20oz A/C PRO. says that it's full. So I got my hoses and everything checked for leaks and what not. Everything is the way it's supposed to be. What else can be the issue? With a black on black car. And no A/C sucks. I don't have the money or access to a pump either. IDK WHAT TO DO!! Please help. Thx!!