Help please!!! Coolant crossover 4.6 4v

I recently purchased a 96 mustang cobra and I noticed that my coolant crossover tube is very rusty on the outside as well as inside. Its very hard to find a crossover tube replacement so Ive been looking at a delete kit instead. A bit pricey, but my question is I see all these kits change the t stat housing to the upper radiator hose. I was wondering what happens to the lower radiator hose??? The pictures I see theyre just gone. Is it okay just to plug it up or what do you do with it?? Any help is appreciated.