Help please new mustang owner

Ok so I recently just bought a 2011 mustangV6 premium. It has 140,000 miles on , it I got it for 6,000 so of course I assume something must be wrong or missing on it. It recently just rained pretty hard here in Tennessee and I went to go move my car and noticed drops of water coming down on my feet then when I go to look under I see this. I’m sure I’m pry asking a dumb question but is is supposed to look like this underneath? I’m really new to all this so any help would be nice.