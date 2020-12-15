Help please with clutch pedal

john1843
!966 Mustang gt fastback. A friend of mine just received this completely restored 1966 mustang gt with 289 4 speed, no records on restoration.
Problem is it's nearly impossible to drive due to he clutch pedal as it releases with a vengeance, even when your extremely careful you simply burn rubber.
I'm assuming there are just two springs, one under dash and the other hooked to the clutch fork, I had read if a centerforce clutch had been installed it was recommended the under dash spring should be removed? Thanks for any help and suggestions, at this point he won't even drive it.
