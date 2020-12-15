Help please with clutch pedal

J

john1843

New Member
May 28, 2019
2
0
1
67
richland oregon
!966 Mustang gt fastback. A friend of mine just received this completely restored 1966 mustang gt with 289 4 speed, no records on restoration.
Problem is it's nearly impossible to drive due to he clutch pedal as it releases with a vengeance, even when your extremely careful you simply burn rubber.
I'm assuming there are just two springs, one under dash and the other hooked to the clutch fork, I had read if a centerforce clutch had been installed it was recommended the under dash spring should be removed? Thanks for any help and suggestions, at this point he won't even drive it.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Mustang shifting issues, very heavy clutch pedal and very hard to shift
Replies
1
Views
575
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
cfwp81a
C
L
Need Help with Clutch/Cable
Replies
25
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
L
Waiting for over 30 Years
Replies
2
Views
289
The Welcome Wagon
Foxslider
Foxslider
MarineDeuce
Electrical 2013 GT 5.0 Man Clutch Granny Spring
Replies
0
Views
549
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
MarineDeuce
MarineDeuce
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
12
Views
825
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom