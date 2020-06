I have 1990 5.0 but the harness wires look from 1991 because they don’t have the same colors Quick question I don’t have a brown plug but I have a black and gray don’t I see the wires in the gray plug to go to the places your saying but I have 2 wires that don’t go to the place your saying but on the black plug they do what should I do what do you recommend to do in this