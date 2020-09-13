help please.

Trying to get my son't 1988 fox body running. At first car would turn over by crossing the solenoid. Changed the ign module, pip, cap, rotor. Read a little and because it still wasn't turning over with the key, was told the solenoid might be damaged by crossing it over. Just put new one of them on and turned the key. It has a really short hum sound and now there is no power to the key or any chimes inside the car. Tried maybe crossing the solenoid (against my better judgement) but get nothing. Like there is no power to the solenoid now either. Anyone have any suggestions where to start. I don't want to change the computer. Although looking at the condensors, they don't look very healthy either. Please help....Thanks
 

Stick with us, we won't steer you wrong, a lot of miss information out there, jumping the solenoid rarely does damage but here is where you need to start
www.stangnet.com

Reference - No Crank Checklist

jrichker submitted a new resource: No Crank Checklist - What to do when the engine will not crank No Crank checklist for 5.0 Mustangs Revised 24-Oct-2013 to update voltage drop figures. No crank, slow crank and stuck starter solenoid problems have the same root causes – low battery...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
You can find a lot of good info in the 5.0 technical / how to thread in the fox tech forum.
 
