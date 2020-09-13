help please.

Trying to get my son't 1988 fox body running. At first car would turn over by crossing the solenoid. Changed the ign module, pip, cap, rotor. Read a little and because it still wasn't turning over with the key, was told the solenoid might be damaged by crossing it over. Just put new one of them on and turned the key. It has a really short hum sound and now there is no power to the key or any chimes inside the car. Tried maybe crossing the solenoid (against my better judgement) but get nothing. Like there is no power to the solenoid now either. Anyone have any suggestions where to start. I don't want to change the computer. Although looking at the condensors, they don't look very healthy either. Please help....Thanks