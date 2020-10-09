Help Please!

I have a 1998 Ford Mustang Gt with a PI engine and a couple bolt ons. I had a no start issue and checked everything. Fuel pressure is at the Schrader valve, and I have spark. It cranks but doesn’t start. The theft light was flashing so I thought I would take my sct tuner and get pats disabled. I flashed the tune on the car, and now it does the same thing, with a code P0602 stored in the dtc which states there is a pcm programming error. I just ordered a forscan usb and was wondering if anyone had any idea what to try once I get the ForScan?
 

Top Bottom