Help Pricing a 2017 Roush

Afternoon Everyone,

I am new this forum, but not new to Mustangs. I have a 69 Mach 1 and 2018 GT. I am looking to add a 2017 Roush to my stable, but unable to find any real values of what they go for, other than what people have them up for sale. Is there any where you get good values?

So, here is my questions what is a good price on a 2017 Roush Stage 3 with 12k miles on it for 53K
 

