Help putting a combo around TFS 170 heads.

Got a 1994 gt, gonna have the bottom end rebuilt and balanced with new pistons, rings, bearings, etc.. and bored to a 306. I'm sold on the Trick Flow 170 twisted wedge heads unless i can find some reviews about the enforcer heads AFR rolled out. I'm trying to build a mostly street car. Hot rodding the roads with some quarter mile runs once or so a month. Looking to pull 400 at the flywheel, and hopefully have 300 at the rears with my AOD.



Now, im not sure what cam or intake to pair with the heads. Ive searched and read quite a bit, with a lot of the info i found being pretty old. Im looking for the powerband to stay around 1,500-6,500. Car wont be brought past that. Eventually the cars gonna have 4:10s or 3:73s. Pistons will have valve reliefs. I havent seen many cars making 300whp with TFS stage 1 or any of the letter cams, although i may just not be searching in the correct spots. Just trying to find a good proven recipe that can pull 400 at the crank.