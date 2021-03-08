Fox Help reading mileage

J

joshuakilian

New Member
Mar 8, 2021
1
0
1
22
Las Cruces
Hey everyone

I've been looking forward to getting my first Foxbody, I've been scouting this 89 Foxbody lately, but a bit confused on how much miles it actually has
47477474.PNG


Owner says it only has 30k miles, could anyone confirm this? I'm not sure if it has 100k or 200k or even more.

Thank you !
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,092
11,228
224
Massachusetts
There's no way to tell. It could be 24450 miles or it it could have a 1 or a 2 in front of that number. When they roll over, there's no way to tell. Plus, the mileage on the odometer can be easily manipulated.

Really, you need to look for a paper trail. Carfax might have mileage reports that include yearly vehicle inspections. You may want to run a Carfax or search the vin to see if there is paperwork that shows any mileage above that 24K number.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DudeStang
DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
438
213
53
Also...does it look like a Fox with 24k miles or a Fox with 224k miles? I think with some exceptions, this should be fairly easy to tell. Most of the Foxes I’ve seen with that low of mileage (24k) are usually in really good condition and well taken care of. Got any pics of the car?
 
91AOD5.0LX

91AOD5.0LX

Member
Feb 20, 2021
52
13
18
North East
CARFAX is a great tool. Pay the 20 bucks and get one online. It takes 10 minutes of your time and will likely answer your question immediately as the CARFAX shows the mileage when the car was inspected and sometimes when serviced. That’s pretty much the only way you may be able to find out 100%. Sign up online and you will have the info in 10 minutes
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,092
11,228
224
Massachusetts
Agreed. When you start poking around on a 24K mile car, it's easy to tell once you start looking at some of the high wear areas on these cars. Interior, pedals, floorboards, seals, rubber, etc. If it's a low-mileage original car, you should see the dated spark plug wires on it. Very rare do these last to 122K miles without being replaced. How clean is the engine?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Mustang off the line number
Replies
41
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bodvarson
B
N
81 Mustang - Do you have to press the gear stick down to switch to reverse?
Replies
3
Views
256
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
New Wave
N
R
New here
Replies
1
Views
84
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
H
Fox Body Mustang 1988 5.0 AOD - Overdrive Cable
Replies
3
Views
184
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Hueki
H
Q
Foxbody 5.4 4V Build Thread
Replies
10
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
QSACfoxbody
Q
Top Bottom