There's no way to tell. It could be 24450 miles or it it could have a 1 or a 2 in front of that number. When they roll over, there's no way to tell. Plus, the mileage on the odometer can be easily manipulated.



Really, you need to look for a paper trail. Carfax might have mileage reports that include yearly vehicle inspections. You may want to run a Carfax or search the vin to see if there is paperwork that shows any mileage above that 24K number.