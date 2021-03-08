joshuakilian
Hey everyone
I've been looking forward to getting my first Foxbody, I've been scouting this 89 Foxbody lately, but a bit confused on how much miles it actually has
Owner says it only has 30k miles, could anyone confirm this? I'm not sure if it has 100k or 200k or even more.
Thank you !
