Help- Starting issue 1990 LX 5.0

I installed a new key cylinder and starter switch on my Mustang. I get absolutely no power to the key switch/ignition switch........nothing turns on in the dashboard. I disconnected the battery when I installed the ignition switch, but forgot to do so when I hooked up the key cylinder. When I hooked up the key cylinder I heard a small "Pop" and something smelled electrical. I'm kind of lost here as to why no power at all. I can manually turn over the engine using the starter solenoid. I've been told it's possibly a fusible link that's gone bad. No idea how to fix that. I checked the links (One being the yellow starter wire coming from the solenoid) and they appear in order. I haven't checked to see if the yellow wire is getting power (Don't quite know how to do that). Prior to replacing the cylinder and switch, my mustang was staing fine until the ignition switch fell apart. If you can please help, Thanks!