Help! T5 Machining and Other Issues.

Hello. I need some help with my T5. I've had a lot of confusion with my transmission trying to actually figure out what it is.



First off I THOUGHT this was a 3.97 1st 4cyl transmission, but upon further inspection I discovered it has the 3.35 cluster (second gear was stamped 1352-080-060, which is the part number for the 2nd gear on the 3.35 ratio cluster) my counter shaft has 1352-077-938-B27 stamped in it, so it gave me no information as to what it was. My id tag was missing as well.



Now, here is where my real confusion comes in. I have heard that you need a special pilot bearing for 4cyl t5s to go into the v8s, BUT my input shaft is part number 1352-085-025. I believe that this is the v8 input which can be used with the normal pilot bushing. Can someone please confirm this for me? I can't seem to find out.



Secondly, I am having my main shaft turned and getting a hardened sleeve being pressed over it. Can someone please give me the exact specs for this part of the shaft so I can give it to the machine stop?



Finally, my transmission has the notorious T5 whine which damaged the input shaft (input gear teeth worn to knife-like edges, fortunately the counter gear remained undamaged) and main shaft (classic case of the galled/pitted surface). I am purchasing another identical input shaft and repairing my main shaft. My question is, what can I do in order to prevent this from happening again?? I am spend a ridiculous amount of money on this thing and I don't want to have it fail in another 5000 miles. So what steps can I take to ensure this galling/pitting problem will never happen again?



Thanks.