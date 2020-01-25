Help!!! Too lean

S

sajora

New Member
Jan 25, 2020
Houston
I have a 04 Mach that's my daily & I've been getting the P0174 code. I've replaced the MAF sensor, fuel injectors, fuel pump, fuel filter, O2 sensors (all 4 & twice the upstream), manifold gasket & spark plugs all within a year & also did a vacuum leak test & I'm still getting a P0174 in bank2 only. Any ideas? I use fuel injector cleaner every 5 to 7 thousand miles.
 

wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
Houston Texas
Do you have an ODB2 scanner? If you did this might be able to slow down the "parts changing" train that you have been on. Likely you could have paid for the scanner with the $$ saved from one round of O2 sensors replaced.

Here's some information on a very affordable ($30) Windows based unit.

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB
ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB

While working on your car have you ever wanted: to find an ODB2 operational PID value (say fuel pressure or MAF)? How about graph a PID value over time? Or compare multiple PID's over time? Access a bi-directional PCM control such as test a...
Using the ODB2 Mode6 data, WHICH cylinders are misfiring? At what rate?

Graph the front O2 sensors and compare the rate of change between bank 1 and bank 2. Does bank 2 switch lean/rich at all?

If you are still looking for parts to change, then check the bank 2 exhaust manifold. Looks for gasket leaks or cracks.

Also double check the EGR tube for cracks.
 
