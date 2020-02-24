Help! Unsure of rebuild kit needed.

Levi.Productions
I am currently tearing down my 4.6 2v out of my 1996 gt for a rebuild. I have identified that the engine is without a doubt a romeo engine. (10mm bolts, R stamp on block) I am looking to get a rebuild kit for the engine as it is needed. The one I'm after is on Ebay right here: http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?icep_ff3=2&toolid=10001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=301978357443 Ebay says this kit will work however the listing says it is for winsor engines. So I alternatively found this kit: http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?icep_ff3=2&toolid=10001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=301978357623 This one ebay says will NOT fit however the ad description says it fits Romeo (what my engine is.) So my question is are all romeo engines the same?? Will that second kit fit my car? The ad says its for Crown Vics, Lincolns etc which use the same engine. Anybody know?? Thanks in advance!