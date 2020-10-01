Have a 92 LX that was originally a 4 cylinder car but was converted to a carb 5.0 by someone else. I had bought the shell and I’m also doing a carb 5.0 setup. Currently trying to figure out wiring here (not the best at electrical work here) and I’m trying to find out what this harness is called. Hooked up my battery and ran a multimeter to see if any of the wires would get power, But none of the wires are getting any power?? Everything is hooked up to the solenoid so I’m lost. All I need to really know is the name of the harness and why it could possibly not be getting power. Thanks in advance.