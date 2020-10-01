Electrical Help! What’s this harness called and why am I not getting power to it?

J

JDiFet

Member
Nov 5, 2019
11
1
13
20
Philadelphia, PA
Have a 92 LX that was originally a 4 cylinder car but was converted to a carb 5.0 by someone else. I had bought the shell and I’m also doing a carb 5.0 setup. Currently trying to figure out wiring here (not the best at electrical work here) and I’m trying to find out what this harness is called. Hooked up my battery and ran a multimeter to see if any of the wires would get power, But none of the wires are getting any power?? Everything is hooked up to the solenoid so I’m lost. All I need to really know is the name of the harness and why it could possibly not be getting power. Thanks in advance.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Electrical Help Identifying Main Engine Harness Connector SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
R Progress Thread Help! Need help figuring out where an electrical component goes in the harness and what is it? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G Electrical Microsquirt harness help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
P Electrical Un-tucking wiring harness. HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
D **HELP NEEDED** O2 PIGTAIL WIRES 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
N 65 coupe Engine bay gauge feed wiring harness help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
xracer22 Old school tech help?? Conversion harness?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M Engine Engine harness help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
N Mating a 1994 Mustang 5.0L to a 1988 2.3L body harness, HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J 1985 mustang gt 5.0L carb (M) serial code engine wiring harness and under dash wiring harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
O.D.B. 96 Door wiring harness dilema....Please help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Electrical car is possessed please help was supposed to leave for a 1200 mile trip tody Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
K Need help with headlight harness/switch/wiring in 2000 Mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
8 83 Gt Engine Wiring Harness? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
K Help P1151 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Vic1978 1978 Cobra Engine Harness Routing Help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
H Need Help With Engine Wire Harness 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R Please Help I Am Stuck 2002 Mustang Wiring Harness 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
A Stripping 88 Gt Wiring Harness. Help Please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
2 1985 4 Cylinder To V8 Swap Questions Help On Fuel System And Harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J Need Help With Wire Harness For Headlight 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
Rene martinez Harness , Sensor, Cam, Perhaps Electrical Issue - Need Help? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Help With Wiring Harness. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Warren1979Cobra Fox Help With Wiring 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
E Sn95.0 Wiring Harness Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 32
T Please Help O2 Sensor Hookup 5.0 Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Chrisb123 Electrical Yellow Solenoid Wire !!!help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Stems84Stang Electrical Wiring Harness Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
B Please Help - Shortage In Wiring Harness 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 12
C Help! Metra 70-5521 Amp Harness Install 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
N 02 Sensor Harness Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
CobraWannabe 93 V8 Swap Into 90 4 Cyl. Wiring Harness Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
MustangMando Removing Harness Need Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
MustangFrontier 1989 Dash Harness, Need Help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Foxtoslow89 89 mustang engine harness, how to power without dash harness??? please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
OonDeanisS NEED HELP FAST! re-pinning o2 harness... thanks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Door wiring harness nightmare PLEASE HELP 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
B Ford NOS parts... Help trying to restore harness... (OCD kicking in) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Beercoaster Need Help Finding Wiring Harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
N mach 460 issue. New HU, wiring harness. Help Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
8 Wire harness differnece. Clutch dissengage/nss switch help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
L Need help accessing my driverside door wire harness! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B RJM harness help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C What wiring harness is required in a 2.3 to 302 carbbed swap? HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Toneyb35 Need help wiring an universal relay harness to the WOT harness... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
R 95-95 T5 Harness Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
B 90 vs. 92 Mustang Body Harness Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
2 Need help finding 2000 Mustang GT EFI Wiring Harness The Welcome Wagon 1
S Help Identifying a few wiring harness plugs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Help identifying year of engine harness? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom