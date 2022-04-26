Help with 1985 5.0 HO EFI Mustang

Good evening all. I'm looking for some guidance on a direction for my recently purchased 1985 convertible. Found a great deal on an all factory unmolested 1985 LX convertible with a factory 5.0 and AOD trans. It has the EFI motor and only 58K original miles. While it's definitely a time capsule. it has been in storage for a very,,..very long time. I have spent the last couple days going through the car listing out what needs to be done. The car runs and drives however it has a very hard to press gas pedal(as in its hard to push down, then breaks through and surges like you jumped on pedal). It also runs a bit rough. I checked the OBD1 and i get a code for EVAP, which isn't a surprise because just about everything rubber on the car is toast.



My question for you guys. Has anyone converted their old school for CFI to a new style EFI like a holley sniper system. if so how did you go about it as far as intake, distributor, ignition and fuel pump. how about a carb conversion? I want to keep this vehicle as close to stock as I can while updating it some for driveability. I plan to make it a family cruiser nothing that will be raced or wild. I was thinking cleaning up the engine bay, dumping a lot of this old school tech and making it fresher while adding some poneys would be a cool driver. Thoughts?