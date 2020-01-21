Help with 2v turbo build

T

That2vGuy

New Member
Jul 8, 2019
14
0
1
27
Colorado
Hello so I posted a while back and I decided to turbo my 4.6 2v with supporting mods and pushed around 420 Whp and now the motor is fried :( so I just bought another 2v motor with 84k miles I have sold some of the supporting mods like Bbk air intake, throttle body Etc. this build I want to focus on getting the internals right before putting and tuning my on3 70mm turbo, so the plan is forged pistons stage 2 Comp cams, Manley rods , and bearings. Does this look good? Should I go through with it ? Or should I add on more parts also what kind of forged pistons should I go with?, any help is greatly appreciated thanks :))
 

  • Sponsors(?)


S

Sluggie24

Active Member
Apr 8, 2017
131
19
28
45
Figure out what your power goal is. Then talk to a performance engine builder to figure out the best combo for the $.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
lolls1 On3 Turbo Build Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 22
9 Building a cheap turbo setup need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
9 how to build a 2.3l turbo help 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
mysticfire5OH help me plan my build turbo 331 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
O building twin turbo cobra motor/Need HELP. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
On3 Turbo Build Help
Building a cheap turbo setup need help
how to build a 2.3l turbo help
help me plan my build turbo 331
building twin turbo cobra motor/Need HELP.
Top Bottom