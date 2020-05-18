Suspension Help with 32 year old stock front suspension

skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Active Member
Jun 19, 2012
282
25
49
48
Rock Hill, South Carolina
www.sonnysdutchmill.com
Ok.., I finally got my alignment problem straightened out so I want to redo my suspension and would like to hear from some people with experience with different setups if possible.. of course all input is welcome and appreciated.
Rear of car has “auto part store” shocks but polyurethane bushings everywhere with tubular upper and lower rear control arms.
Front of car is stone stock save for some used 70/30 struts that maybe junk..used off eBay.. duh??
Stock springs in front.. 4cyl springs in rear(someone said it’d hook better??)
I have about $3000 to spend on front suspension/springs.. I have no idea which way to go and need help in understanding what I need.. I’m sure all front bushings are shot (though not visibly tore/worn) they’re 32 years old with probably 180,000 on them.
I do not run a front sway bar and although far from a racecar I’m mainly interested in straight line acceleration... thanks in advance everyone!
I probably left out dm some needed info but that’s mostly it I think... I have 17” wheels 8” in front 9” (width) in rear if that is a factor..

Also, car is still 4 lug but I know I can’t afford new wheels right now too.. hopefully whatever modifications I might do wouldn’t make it less accommodating for a 5 lug swap
 

nickyb

nickyb

Active Member
Apr 3, 2009
217
74
38
nevada
For drag stuff check out team z motorsports.they have a metal matrix front end kit,and rear relocation upper kit.speak with Dave he's the owner.Three g's will cover it.
 
