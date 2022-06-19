ok, so i have a 87 gt converted to maf but i am currently re installing ac i orderd a kit from rockauto but they sent me the wrong kit i got what i need though, except where the clip from the harness goes to the compresser i cannot find i think its been chopped but can someone tell me how i could find this or replace it if need be i orderd bassicly all of the electrical stuff with ac in it so if its something like that i prolly have it, thanks in advance.