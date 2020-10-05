Help with audio please!

So my speakers started crackling when my bass was turned up past the second notch, use to not do it, I put in a brand new pair of kicker speakers and they are still doing it, assuming it’s the amp.



I have a 2009 v6 with the 45th anniversary badge on the sides, not sure if I have the shaker 1000 or 500 with that, but I am not seeing any amps underneath the driver dash, please help me find my amps so I can identify if they are the problem!!



also attached pics of my trunks speakers, one cord hangs lower and seems detached, what is this? ( one photo of each speaker)