Help with audio please!

So my speakers started crackling when my bass was turned up past the second notch, use to not do it, I put in a brand new pair of kicker speakers and they are still doing it, assuming it’s the amp.

I have a 2009 v6 with the 45th anniversary badge on the sides, not sure if I have the shaker 1000 or 500 with that, but I am not seeing any amps underneath the driver dash, please help me find my amps so I can identify if they are the problem!!

also attached pics of my trunks speakers, one cord hangs lower and seems detached, what is this? ( one photo of each speaker)
 

  • BC4E10DF-4D0C-4666-B2B3-3EEFDEBE130C.jpeg
    BC4E10DF-4D0C-4666-B2B3-3EEFDEBE130C.jpeg
    451.7 KB · Views: 1
  • 45875DA5-9498-4C64-9AE8-D73972E225A7.jpeg
    45875DA5-9498-4C64-9AE8-D73972E225A7.jpeg
    399.7 KB · Views: 1

