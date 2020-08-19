Help with choosing suspension for a 65 with a 5.0 L conversion

J

jayc33

New Member
Aug 19, 2020
1
0
0
28
West Covina, CA
Hey guys, new user here. Have tried searching my question but haven't had any luck in finding something definitive for my restoration.

I'm restoring a 1965 Mustang that originally had a 289 and am going with a 302 stroked to 347. Engines pretty much done and am waiting on a new AOD transmission to be finished up at the shop. I'm having trouble figuring out what to upgrade on my car suspension wise to be able to handle the power. I'm definitely going to be upgrading the brakes all around to disc brakes but am having trouble figuring what else needs to be upgraded or improved. The car is just going to be used as a weekend car, possibly a daily, but no racing.

What parts would you guys recommend I upgrade in regards to the suspension? Is there a kit in particular you guys would recommend for front and rear? If I choose to upgrade the power steering (which I most likely will, the car has the original power steering but have heard they come with issues) would I need to install a rack and pinion as well or would you recommend I stay away from a rack and pinion.

Any help you guys could provide would be great! Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
1slow95 Help me choose the right suspension setup 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
5 AHHHHHH SUSPENSION HELP PLEASE CANT CHOOSE A SETUP 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
buddyf87 Help me choose suspension setup 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
91LX_5L SUSPENSION...help me choose 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
T Help Choosing a Torque Converter Aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
Willybill32 Need help with choosing a good rear axle ratio 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 35
V Need help with choosing headers 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
D 2002 GT - Need Help Choosing Torque Converter SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
C Help Choosing Auto Transmission 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
B Fox New Here! Need Help Choosing Radials. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
mitchell allard Help Choosing Subwoofer 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
L SN95 Help Choosing Heads On Stock Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
kmcgr6 Need Help Choosing A Cam. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
CarMichael Angelo Paint and Body The Monster Gets A New Hood, And You Get To Help Choose.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
NCsProdigy 87GT Help Choosing A Good Set Of Head Gaskets. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Jrodstang87 Need Help Choosing The Best Rear Gear 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Bruntic Drivetrain Help Choosing An Irs SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
MLee23 Fox Aod W/ Crane 444225 Cam - Need Help Choosing Torque Converter!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
89SportVert Help With Choosing Replacement Coil Springs. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
K Need Help Choosing Rotors And Pads For 02 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
KevinWils Help Me With Choosing A Car With Salvage Title 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
86lxhatch need help choosing an intake manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Edd204 detroit rocker cams or frpp hotrod cams, need help choosing 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
R Need help choosing Pistons!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
citmov Help me choose b/t 2 cars... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
robertdeuce please help me choose a color. with options 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
robertdeuce help me choose an online store(urgent) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
N Help me choose 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
B Help me choose a CAI? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
TwoToneHatch Help choose my new catback ! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
J 1.7 Roller Rockers - Need help choosing! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
uhoh5.0 Need help choosing cam? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
T Need Help Choosing Heads 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
P I need help choosing a crankshaft Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D help me choose: Roush tvs vs Kenne bell stage 2 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 26
H help on chooseing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Eleanor's Girl Help me choose exhaust 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
Mcstango2001 got my black bullit rims! need help choosing tires SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
M Help me choose BFG KDW 2'S 275/40/17 OR Nitto NT05 315/40 in rear and 275/40 in front SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
D I need help with choosing leaf springs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
NIKwoaC Help me choose tires! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
D Help me Choose pls... SVT Tech Forum 3
VPStang help me choose- Mach1 or 05/06 gt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
jruppert Need help in choosing cam for 351w 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 23
Purostaff Help me choose the next mod! ~$1000 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
M Need help on choosing a limited slip for my versailles Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
Lostcause Need help choosing Spark Plugs. 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
stangnutlx Help me choose new wheels 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
0to100to0 need help choosing tires for tubbed car Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
H Help me choose a 351 Windsor Classic Mustang Specific Tech 24
Similar threads
Top Bottom