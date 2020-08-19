Help with choosing suspension for a 65 with a 5.0 L conversion

Hey guys, new user here. Have tried searching my question but haven't had any luck in finding something definitive for my restoration.



I'm restoring a 1965 Mustang that originally had a 289 and am going with a 302 stroked to 347. Engines pretty much done and am waiting on a new AOD transmission to be finished up at the shop. I'm having trouble figuring out what to upgrade on my car suspension wise to be able to handle the power. I'm definitely going to be upgrading the brakes all around to disc brakes but am having trouble figuring what else needs to be upgraded or improved. The car is just going to be used as a weekend car, possibly a daily, but no racing.



What parts would you guys recommend I upgrade in regards to the suspension? Is there a kit in particular you guys would recommend for front and rear? If I choose to upgrade the power steering (which I most likely will, the car has the original power steering but have heard they come with issues) would I need to install a rack and pinion as well or would you recommend I stay away from a rack and pinion.



Any help you guys could provide would be great! Thanks in advance.