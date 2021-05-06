Engine Help with coolant leak.

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
Hey guys,

Took the car out a bit ago. Drove really good. Until I looked underneath and noticed coolant on the ground.

I'm trying to figure out exactly where it's coming from. I'm leaning towards a water pump gasket. Everything on the top side of the engine seems dry. But want your opinion.

The water pump is a Edelbrock which was replaced by the previous owner in 2016-2017 I think. The weap hole area feels dry, but looks like some coolant has leaked at some point.

The picture showing the coolant leak is at the bottom area of the water pump.

I have a new timing cover and gaskets already. Not sure if I should replace the timing cover too? Or start with the WP as a lot more is involved replacing the timing cover.Any other WP brands to consider?

I've never replaced either before.
 

Top Bottom