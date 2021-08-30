Fox Help with current retail values, please

I need help with what current Retail value is on a vehicle (not my Mustang). So I need to know where or who has the values updated for the current spike in used car prices. If it is not open to the general public, can someone PLEASE message me that is willing to look up on a used 2000 car?
THANK YOU!

That’s the short, here is more info for the curious.
I will message the info about the car but not post publicly which car until the insurance is settled. I need the current value, besides KBB, to make sure we do not get screwed because of an accident where our driver was doing nothing wrong in an older vehicle they will want to pay the lowest pre C-19 value on.

The accident-
One of our vehicles was at a stop sign waiting to leave a parking lot, when a truck turned in across traffic from the right in front of our car. That truck (1) was hit hard by another truck (2) going straight and too fast from the left. Truck one smacked our car head on hard enough to mess up the grille, fog lights, bend the hood enough so panel gaps are screwy, gouge the Facia a bit, and mess up the paint on the plastic fenders where they meet the facia. (And they left a tire mark on the top of one fender somehow.). No airbag deployment. It is drivable, and the trucks are definitely not. Tough car, but the front is now cockeyed. I was shocked at the repair prices and am sure it will be totaled. So I need a good bargaining point for value.
 

Everybody ok.... hopefully?
 
