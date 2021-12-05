I've been trying to fix little things with my 88 GT. One I cannot figure out is this stupid brake light on the dash. Mine doesn't even flash when I start the car. I have replaced the bulb with a known good bulb, turned the bulb both ways, checked the e-brake sensor, and the wiring to the e-brake sensor. I get nothing with the sensor connected regardless of the position of the e-brake. I am only getting 1v with the switch disconnected on my multimeter on the purple/white wire everything else is 12v. To me, it seems that the light should come on if I touch both the purple/white wire and the black ground wire together. Does anyone have a wiring diagram for this area, I've searched all day and can't find one? Also shouldn't it be 12v to that wire?