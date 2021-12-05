Electrical Help with dash brake light

I've been trying to fix little things with my 88 GT. One I cannot figure out is this stupid brake light on the dash. Mine doesn't even flash when I start the car. I have replaced the bulb with a known good bulb, turned the bulb both ways, checked the e-brake sensor, and the wiring to the e-brake sensor. I get nothing with the sensor connected regardless of the position of the e-brake. I am only getting 1v with the switch disconnected on my multimeter on the purple/white wire everything else is 12v. To me, it seems that the light should come on if I touch both the purple/white wire and the black ground wire together. Does anyone have a wiring diagram for this area, I've searched all day and can't find one? Also shouldn't it be 12v to that wire?
 

Did you try the dual brake warning switch? Wiring for the dash light goes through it. This is not the brake pedal switch. It is a 3 wire connector, 2 are P/W, 1 is BK

Found this in another post (diagram is from Mustang5L5). Based on that thread it looks like the dual brake warning switch is on the MC.

img_0400-jpg.576141
 
Did you try the dual brake warning switch? Wiring for the dash light goes through it. This is not the brake pedal switch. It is a 3 wire connector, 2 are P/W, 1 is BK

Found this in another post (diagram is from Mustang5L5). Based on that thread it looks like the dual brake warning switch is on the MC.

img_0400-jpg.576141
TY! that's what I need! Looks like I traced it back to my ignition switch and got continuity there but not to the cluster. There are 2 P/W wires that go from the ignition switch and from there 1 goes to the cluster. My ignition switch is damaged so I am just replacing it; parts are ordered but won't get here till next week. I will update then.
 
