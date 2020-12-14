This is going to be pretty long but I want to be as detailed as possible. I have a 93 gt 5 speed. The previous owner put in another motor (another mostly stock 5.0). It has a cobra intake and I'm pretty sure a larger cam but don't know for sure.



It has a check engine light on so I ran some codes. I saw that it had code 15 for no memory. I read that that could be caused by a chip. I checked and there was a chip in there. I ran the codes again with the chip in and with the chip out.



With the chip in the car idles well and seems to drive fine. When I take it for a drive it takes about 5-10 minutes for the check engine light to come on. It has codes 15, 67, 85. Also, I have no idea if the chip was for this motor or not.



With the chip out, the car's idle drops to just about stalling to 1300 until it warms up, then its good. The check engine light comes on much sooner, pretty much right after I give it a little gas. It shows codes 31, 67, 81, 82, 85.



The car has no smog, evap, A/C, or heat. I just bought all the stuff to put the evap back. Although I'm unsure where the plug the the bare wires connects.



I've read that 81 and 82 can be ignored as they don't cause drivability issues. I know code 67 prevents me from running the KOER tests.



Lastly, in the area with the computer I found some wires with stripped ends. They don't seem to be ripped out of the computer or one of the plugs there, but I have no idea where they go. There is also some speaker wire in there. I'll try to post a pic.



So my questions I guess are



1. What about the chip would make it idle better. Would that rule out vacuum leaks as a cause?

2. Should I remove the chip and try to get it to run well without it?

3. After replacing the evap stuff, what would you tackle next?

4. Any idea about those wires? I the second pic, its the green and whites ones that I'm referring to.



Thanks, after a few years of corvettes, I've got my first ford. This was my favorite car from high school.