Help with DIY Sequential Brake Lights 67 Mustang

Hi everyone! New to the forum. Picked up a great driver quality 67 mustang convertible. Keeping it pretty stock, as the previous owner already upgraded a ton of stuff to make the car livable.
One thing that I am pondering doing as a possibly fun project is DIY sequential turn signals. Something like this: https://www.cjponyparts.com/scott-drake-led-sequential-taillight-kit-1967-1968/p/SDTLLED2. I've found a ton of DIYs online, but I am not very skilled at reading circuit diagrams and such. Anyone done this and able to help with tips and (ideally) a detailed walkthrough?
