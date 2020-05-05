Help with DIY Sequential Brake Lights 67 Mustang

J

Jackburton

New Member
May 5, 2020
Seattle
Hi everyone! New to the forum. Picked up a great driver quality 67 mustang convertible. Keeping it pretty stock, as the previous owner already upgraded a ton of stuff to make the car livable.

One thing that I am pondering doing as a possibly fun project is DIY sequential turn signals. Something like this: https://www.cjponyparts.com/scott-drake-led-sequential-taillight-kit-1967-1968/p/SDTLLED2. I've found a ton of DIYs online, but I am not very skilled at reading circuit diagrams and such. Anyone done this and able to help with tips and (ideally) a detailed walkthrough? :)
 

