On my 91 Mustang (front right door), the actuator motor failed. When i was removing it, there was a little yellow-brown plastic molded piece that had broken and was still attached to the actuator S-rod. The factory service manual blow-up shows a 'bushing' 38665-S and a 'clip' 390523-S. Does anyone know if i need both, to fit the actuator S-rod into the actuator lever on the door latch? Are they still available? I don't know whether that yellow-brown piece was the 'bushing' or the 'clip', btw.



One more question - The correct rivet number shows as N805995-S. Is this available?



Thanks for the help.