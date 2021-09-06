Interior and Upholstery Help with door lock actuator rod clip and bushing part numbers (and rivet)

A

alchemist

New Member
Jul 14, 2019
16
0
1
57
north carolina
On my 91 Mustang (front right door), the actuator motor failed. When i was removing it, there was a little yellow-brown plastic molded piece that had broken and was still attached to the actuator S-rod. The factory service manual blow-up shows a 'bushing' 38665-S and a 'clip' 390523-S. Does anyone know if i need both, to fit the actuator S-rod into the actuator lever on the door latch? Are they still available? I don't know whether that yellow-brown piece was the 'bushing' or the 'clip', btw.

One more question - The correct rivet number shows as N805995-S. Is this available?

Thanks for the help.
 

