Help with EGR solenoid on 94 Mustang

Hi,I bought this car from a lady. She got divorced. Her husband used to do a lot of tinkering with it, so I do not know a lot about it, and she can't tell me much. I believe that I got the "Hot Start" issues resolved this weekend. The car would either act like it had a dead battery or just crank and crank and not start until it got cool again. I replaced a few sensors, that some guys on Mustang forums said might be the problem, cleaned the battery to engine ground, distributor cap and rotor, replaced coil, cleaned throttle body and MAF this week.I am not sure that the EGR is doing anything. I can't find the EGR solenoid. I bought one for a 1994, but nothing under the hood looks like it. .... Also, does a car with a larger cam usually crank over a little more to start? I know nothing about the cam, since I didn't install it. This car has always taken at least 3 or 4 seconds to fire up. It has no timing pointer. I need to buy one and check the timing this week. Yeah, I know! ... I need to clean and detail the engine soon.Until this weekend, the car would idle over 1000 rpm. After getting warm, the computer would make it drop and then it would cam lope really nice. After changing these parts, it does not do that anymore. It just stays above 1000 and the computer doesn't seem to change it to a lower idle anymore....... Hum??? ..... I didn't turn any screws on anything, just plugged in and replaced things.Here is a video of the EGR solenoid that I bought and don't know where it goes? ..... Any help will be great.