Help with electrical!

Moonshiner01

May 14, 2020
Astoria OR.
I have a 93 notchback with a 2.3 that I'm swapping a 2.3T with a megasquirt into.

Anyways, I'm deleting a bunch of wiring that doesn't go anywhere. The problem is, is theres a couple plugs that I cant find on any forums and I have no idea what they're for (see pictures) I only need my stereo, fuel pump, electric windows, gauges, heater and lights. I'm deleting cruise control, airbags, power mirrors, smog and power steering.

Also, if anyone knows where I could get some answers on megasquirt, PLEASE let me know

One last thing, if this is posted in the wrong place, please dont get mad. Just let me know where to post it
20200514_113622.jpg
20200514_113501.jpg
20200514_113511.jpg
20200514_113447.jpg
20200514_113420.jpg
20200514_113357.jpg
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
Mad? MAD??? You ain't seen mad till, till.... oh, wait... naw.. just moved to where it's supposed to be, it's ok. I'll get over it.
Gotta start someplace.
 
