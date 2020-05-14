Help with electrical!

I have a 93 notchback with a 2.3 that I'm swapping a 2.3T with a megasquirt into.Anyways, I'm deleting a bunch of wiring that doesn't go anywhere. The problem is, is theres a couple plugs that I cant find on any forums and I have no idea what they're for (see pictures) I only need my stereo, fuel pump, electric windows, gauges, heater and lights. I'm deleting cruise control, airbags, power mirrors, smog and power steering.Also, if anyone knows where I could get some answers on megasquirt, PLEASE let me knowOne last thing, if this is posted in the wrong place, please dont get mad. Just let me know where to post it