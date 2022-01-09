Help with gear ratio

JD’s Red Stang

Jun 2, 2021
I am starting on a build. To start off with I know the sn95 is not the fastes out there but it’s the one I like. Now that’s out of the way, I have a 98 GT, I am going back and forth on deciding between 3.55’s or 3.73’s. I have the T45 and just have a bama tune and LT,orh, mufflers, cai. I am building a 4.9 stroker so I’m concentrating on getting everything else right as far as gears and suspension while that’s getting done. I am going back and forth deciding on either 3.55’s or 3.73’s. I do a moderate amount of high way driving, so I am really trying to figure out what to do.
 

