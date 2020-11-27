Help With Ignition Problem

Hello,



I'd like to begin with saying this is my first post, so let me know if I'm doing something wrong here. The other day I bought a 1993 Calypso Green convertible and its got some problems I can't quite put my finger on yet. The car was originally a 2.3 5 speed, but the previous owner swapped in a carbureted 5.0. One of the problems is he ditched almost all of the electronics, making the wiring a total nightmare (harnesses and connectors EVERYWHERE). The problem I am having now is no spark while cranking. The second I let off the key, it gets spark and starts. How do I fix this? Where do I need to give to coil power from to get spark while cranking? Also I am trying to reconnect the original tachometer. Do I connect the gauge cluster wire to the negative coil?

Thanks.