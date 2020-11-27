Help With Ignition Problem

93CalypsoConvert
New Member
-
- Nov 26, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 40
Hello,
I'd like to begin with saying this is my first post, so let me know if I'm doing something wrong here. The other day I bought a 1993 Calypso Green convertible and its got some problems I can't quite put my finger on yet. The car was originally a 2.3 5 speed, but the previous owner swapped in a carbureted 5.0. One of the problems is he ditched almost all of the electronics, making the wiring a total nightmare (harnesses and connectors EVERYWHERE). The problem I am having now is no spark while cranking. The second I let off the key, it gets spark and starts. How do I fix this? Where do I need to give to coil power from to get spark while cranking? Also I am trying to reconnect the original tachometer. Do I connect the gauge cluster wire to the negative coil?
Thanks.
I'd like to begin with saying this is my first post, so let me know if I'm doing something wrong here. The other day I bought a 1993 Calypso Green convertible and its got some problems I can't quite put my finger on yet. The car was originally a 2.3 5 speed, but the previous owner swapped in a carbureted 5.0. One of the problems is he ditched almost all of the electronics, making the wiring a total nightmare (harnesses and connectors EVERYWHERE). The problem I am having now is no spark while cranking. The second I let off the key, it gets spark and starts. How do I fix this? Where do I need to give to coil power from to get spark while cranking? Also I am trying to reconnect the original tachometer. Do I connect the gauge cluster wire to the negative coil?
Thanks.