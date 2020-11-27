Help With Ignition Problem

9

93CalypsoConvert

New Member
Nov 26, 2020
1
0
1
40
Southern Virginia
Hello,

I'd like to begin with saying this is my first post, so let me know if I'm doing something wrong here. The other day I bought a 1993 Calypso Green convertible and its got some problems I can't quite put my finger on yet. The car was originally a 2.3 5 speed, but the previous owner swapped in a carbureted 5.0. One of the problems is he ditched almost all of the electronics, making the wiring a total nightmare (harnesses and connectors EVERYWHERE). The problem I am having now is no spark while cranking. The second I let off the key, it gets spark and starts. How do I fix this? Where do I need to give to coil power from to get spark while cranking? Also I am trying to reconnect the original tachometer. Do I connect the gauge cluster wire to the negative coil?
Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
MSD 6a Cranking but no spark issue driving me crazy.....
Replies
5
Views
426
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
R
Ignition switch wiring 1965 Mustang
Replies
1
Views
578
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
rosaprop333
R
P
cranks but no spark
Replies
3
Views
180
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
C
5.0 EFI swap and weak spark
Replies
1
Views
296
Fox Engine Swaparoo
cj428mach
C
D
Ignition Help needed please
Replies
0
Views
284
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Drag7285
D
Top Bottom